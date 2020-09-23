AEW Late Night Dynamite Results 9/22/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team: (Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcers: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (25-11) Scorpio Sky vs. (1-1) Ben Carter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a waist lock go-behind. Sky applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sky transitions into a hammerlock. Carter reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter drop steps into a side headlock. Sky whips Carter across the ring. Sky trips Carter. Sky goes for an elbow drop, but Carter ducks out of the way. Sky avoids the deep arm-drag. Sky rolls Carter over for a two count. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Sky regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Sky backs Carter into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Sky with a shoulder block. Short-Arm Reversal by Sky. Carter decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Carter dives over Sky. Sky with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Sky with a forearm smash. Sky uppercuts Carter. Sky with the irish whip. Cater showcases his athleticism. Carter ducks a clothesline from Sky. Carter leapfrogs over Sky. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter dropkicks Sky to the floor. Sky regains his stamina on the outside.

Nice display of sportsmanship. Sky applies a wrist lock. Carter drop steps into a side headlock. Carter crawls under Sky. Carter ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky with a knee lift. Sky dropkicks Carter. Sky whips Carter across the ring. Sky delivers a gut punch. Sky hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies The Abdominal Stretch. Carter with heavy bodyshots. Sky punches Carter in the back. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter side steps Sky into the turnbuckles. Machine Gun Chops. Sky drops Carter with a big haymaker. Sky stomps on Carter’s face. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sky applies a rear chin lock. Sky with a forearm smash. Sky whips Carter across the ring. Sky scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sky goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Carter blocks it. Carter with an Apron Enzuigiri. Carter slips over Sky’s back. Carter ducks a clothesline from Sky. Carter with The Quebrada/Spinning Headlock Elbow Drop Combination. Carter with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Sky avoids The Orihara MoonSault. Sky drops Carter with The Big Boot. Sky rolls Carter back into the ring. Sky slams Carter’s head on the ring apron. Sky goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Carter ducks out of the way. Carter lands The SomerSault Plancha. Carter rolls Sky back into the ring. Carter connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Sky is busted open. Carter goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Sky ducks out of the way. Sky with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Carter denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Carter with forearm shivers. Sky blocks The SuperKick. Carter with a Step Through Enzuigiri. Sky responds with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Carter negates The Scorpion Death Lock. Carter kicks Sky in the face. Carter crawls under Sky. Carter rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky dodges The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Sky dropkicks the right knee of Carter. Sky with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Sky whips Carter across the ring. Sky with The Big Boot. Sky plants Carter with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-11) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

– Jon Moxley/Lance Archer Video Package.

Second Match: (8-2) Brandi Rhodes vs. (3-4) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order

Forearm Exchange before the bell rings. Jay drives her knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Jay whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Jay. Rhodes Spears Jay. Rhodes kicks Jay in the gut. Rhodes hits The DDT on the ring apron. Rhodes with a forearm smash. Rhodes whips Jay into the steel barricade. Rhodes rolls Jay back into the ring. Rhodes with a Lou Thez Press. Rhodes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rhodes with a chop/forearm combination. Rhodes whips Jay into the turnbuckles. Rhodes toys around with Jay. Rhodes whips Jay across the ring. Jay ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Jay goes for The Queen Slayer, but Rhodes rolls her over for a two count. Rhodes with a running clothesline for a two count. Rhodes is raining down haymakers. The referee admonishes Rhodes.

Jay with a forearm smash. Jay with the irish whip. Rhodes decks Jay with a back elbow smash. Jay ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Jay puts Rhodes on the middle turnbuckle. Jay rakes the back of Rhodes. Jay hits The Draping Foot Stomp for a one count. Jay repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Jay with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Jay continues to stomp on Rhodes chest. Jay slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a knife edge chop. Jay is choking Rhodes with her boot. Jay kicks Rhodes in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Jay is displaying her frustration. Jay applies the chin bar. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Rhodes sends Jay to the corner. Jay drops Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes hits The SlingBlade. The referee is distracted by Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. Jay delivers a throat punch. Rhodes nails Jay with The Pump Kick for a two count. Rhodes argues with the referee. Jay connects with The Jay Kick. Jay makes Rhodes tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (4-4) Anna Jay via Submission

– Brodie Lee/Orange Cassidy Video Package.

Third Match: (0-0) Matt Sydal vs. (18-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal applies a hammerlock. Sydal transitions into a side headlock. Spears grabs a side wrist lock. Sydal reverses the hold. Spears goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Spears whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal runs into Spears. Sydal with a Cazadora Side Headlock TakeOver. Spears drives Sydal face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Spears with a knife edge chop. Spears dumps Sydal out of the ring. Sydal denies The SuperKick. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Spears. Sydal plays to the crowd. Sydal rolls Spears back into the ring. Spears with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sydal responds with a Leg Lariat. Sydal kicks Spears in the back for a one count. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal grabs another side headlock.

Spears regains control of the match during the commercial break. Spears ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Spears. Sydal with Two Mid-Kicks. Sydal rolls Spears over for a two count. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal hits The Slice. Sydal follows that with The Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Sydal brings Spears to the corner. Sydal goes for The Tornado DDT, but Spears blocks it. Spears decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal goes for a Hurricanrana, but Spears counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Spears goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a High Knee Strike. Spears dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Spears answers with The Ushigoroshi. Sydal negates The C4. Spears ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Sydal with The Top Rope Stunner. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Spears regroups on the outside. Sydal dropkicks Spears off the steel chair. Sydal poses with the chair. Sydal talks smack to Spears. Sydal rolls Spears back into the ring. Sydal dives over Spears. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Spears. Spears goes for The C4, but Sydal blocks it. Spears nails Sydal with the loaded black glove. Spears plants Sydal with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears was ready to clock Sydal with the loaded black glove. Scorpio Sky storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (19-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

