All ELite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the “AEW Casino: Double or Nothing” mobile game has been officially launched and is available for free on the Google Play and Apple App Store. Check out the details below.

March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, the highly anticipated mobile game that is now available for free on Google Play and Apple App stores.

AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, made in partnership with social casino developer KamaGames, is the first of three gaming titles under the AEW GAMES brand. AEW first announced its plans to reimagine the gaming world during a star-studded virtual event in November 2020 featuring Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker and Ref Aubrey Edwards.

KamaGames is one of the largest European social casino app developers with a reputation for building casino-style games that lead in their respective categories. Thanks to KamaGames’ longstanding expertise, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing can offer players an authentic Las Vegas casino

experience with games such as blackjack, slots, roulette, Texas Hold’em and others.

With 10 different games to choose from, babyfaces and heels alike can level up friendships and sharpen skills while also competing in weekly tournaments to win trophies, chips and leaderboard dominance. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing also includes an in-game IM to chat with other players as well as an option to challenge the casino directly in different series of tournaments in Poker and Blackjack with up to 1,000 people at once. Gaming rookies can also quickly learn the ropes with a step-by-step tutorial that covers the basics of each game in addition to insights for

attaining winning combinations.

In the coming months, new elements and events will be incorporated to provide fans with additional ways to interact with the game. Future enhancements to AEW Casino: Double or Nothing will include custom games based on player feedback, more AEW wrestlers, and mindblowing AEW themed prizes. Similar to the approach of other upcoming titles in the AEW GAMES

lineup, the players themselves will help shape and customize future versions of this game.

“Working closely with KamaGames, it’s easy to see why they’re a leader in the global social casino space with more than 150 million players,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW. “In launching AEW GAMES, our mission is to deliver a vastly superior gaming experience for wrestling fans, starting

with two mobile games and a revolutionary console game. We think that AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is poised to become the best wrestling-themed mobile casino offering in the world.”

“This app launch is the latest example of a strategic partnership which sees KamaGames link up and share our expertise with a global brand,” said Andrey Kuznetsov, CEO of KamaGames. “There is a recognized crossover between casino gamers and sports enthusiasts, and we’re confident that

we’ve effectively targeted this market. It was a pleasure to work with a team of AEW’s passion and drive, and I’m confident that together we’ve created a product that will not only engage their current audience, but assist in growing it further.”

“We know that sports and gaming have always been one of the most popular entertainments among our users, and AEW combines all of these elements, thus the fans of this sport are ideal for a joint product,” added Kuznetsov. “We are honored to work with AEW and truly believe that wrestling fans will love our games.”