AEW is stepping up to support Rebel as she continues her battle with ALS, launching a new fundraiser aimed at helping those impacted by the disease.

Earlier this year, Rebel (Tanea Brooks) revealed that she had been diagnosed with ALS after a lengthy and frustrating medical journey in which doctors struggled to determine the cause of her health issues.

As part of her efforts to raise awareness, Rebel announced that she has joined the patient-led advocacy organization I Am ALS as an ambassador. The initiative is designed to help amplify the voices of ALS patients while supporting ongoing research and advocacy efforts.

AEW has now partnered with I Am ALS and Team Gleason ALS to launch the “Rebel Heart” fundraiser, giving fans an opportunity to show their support while contributing to the cause.

Fans can purchase “Rebel Heart” merchandise through Shop AEW, including T-shirts and bracelets priced at $32 and $10, respectively. According to the announcement, all profits generated from the merchandise sales will be donated directly to I Am ALS and Team Gleason ALS.

A meaningful gesture from AEW and the wrestling community.

The fundraiser comes as Rebel continues to share her journey publicly and help raise awareness for ALS, while organizations and advocates work toward improving treatment options and ultimately finding a cure for the disease.

I am Tanea Brooks. I am Rebel. Now, I AM ALS. ALS may be terminal, but I'm showing up to fight as an Ambassador for I AM ALS, a patient-led movement pushing for real progress. I’m proud to join I AM ALS & I’m asking you to step into the ring with us → https://t.co/RVHbWz6I52 pic.twitter.com/v6ELnHHo8m — I AM ALS (@iamalsorg) June 2, 2026