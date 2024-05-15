AEW and TNT Sports are collaborating on a new mobile game.

A press release was issued announcing the release of AEW: Fight Figures, a mobile game that will utilize the company’s expansive roster. It is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Full details are below.

TNT Sports and AEW Announce Launch of New Mobile Game AEW: Figure Fighters

Casual Mobile Game Provides Fans an Animated Environment to Collect, Play and Upgrade their Favorite Wrestlers

TNT Sports and AEW announce the launch of AEW: Figure Fighters – a new free-to-play casual mobile game – featuring 3D animated versions of AEW’s most popular wrestlers battling it out in the ring. AEW: Figure Fighters enables players to expand their fandom of the world-class AEW roster in an autobattler format by collecting and leveling up their wrestler, playing in various game modes and competing in numerous challenges.

Players can step into the ring as their favorite AEW wrestler and compete in 1:1 matches – using a combination of signature moves from AEW champions and iconic stars including Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, and Chris Jericho – to defeat their opponents in a high intensity match on the mat.

After completing missions, players can level up and grow their collection of wrestlers to strengthen their rosters. The game gives users the option to connect a wallet to purchase or earn collectible versions of wrestlers. AEW: Figure Fighters is available now to download and play in the United States for mobile users in the App Store and Google Play.

The development of the game furthers TNT Sports’ commitment to innovation in web3 technology, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X.