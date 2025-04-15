The legal battle involving Ryan Nemeth and All Elite Wrestling will not be played out in public court after all, as both sides have agreed to resolve the matter through private arbitration.

Nemeth’s legal representative, Mike Caspino, provided a statement to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling confirming the development: “There has been no settlement. The parties have agreed to submit the matter to arbitration.”

Nemeth initially filed the lawsuit back in February, naming AEW, company president Tony Khan, and CM Punk as defendants. His claims included assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

According to POST Wrestling, Nemeth filed notices on Friday and Monday to voluntarily dismiss the case from Los Angeles Superior Court. In parallel, AEW submitted a filing in U.S. District Court in Florida on Monday to withdraw its own petition, which was intended to force arbitration.

With the lawsuit now officially withdrawn from the courts, the dispute will move to arbitration — a confidential legal process where an impartial third party makes a binding decision.

Nemeth previously revealed that he was served with the lawsuit papers just moments before stepping on stage for his off-Broadway debut in late March.