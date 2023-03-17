Saraya was reportedly legitimately fined for a line she delivered during a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg.

As seen in the video below, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite featured an in-ring interview where The Oucasts’ Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm came to the ring for a heel promo. They knocked the fans and like he week before, they called out the “neck-beards” with Saraya delivering a line about how she doesn’t “expect anything less from a bunch of neckbeard stinky twats,” and then a middle finger. The segment ended with Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and later Riho, brawling with The Outcasts.

In an update, Saraya took to Twitter shortly after the promo on Wednesday night and said she was fined for saying “twat” during the live segment.

“I indeed got fined for saying Twat on live TV @AEW #Outcasts,” she wrote.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that the fine is legit. The proceeds from the fine went towards AEW Together projects. Saraya also apologized privately.

It was also said that a mass e-mail was sent out to AEW talents noting that Saraya was fined for profanity and the use of a middle finger without informing the coach of the segment, which was BJ Whitmer.

AEW talents have been discouraged from giving the middle finger to audience members and from body-shaming the crowd.

One fan later tweeted about how Saraya offended certain fans with the promo and that it was funny because “half of them were literally squaring up from their seats” to fight her.

Saraya wrote back, “They were not happy. I loved it. Worth the fine.”

I indeed got fined for saying Twat on live TV @AEW #Outcasts — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023

They were not happy. I loved it. Worth the fine. https://t.co/JoZU91XvQE — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023

Love this thread. You’re very sweet, thanks for the kind words Sarah, nice to see some support on this angry app. Definitely not a twat 💚 https://t.co/Fi1B67qQ3z — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023

