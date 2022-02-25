The official Twitter account for the hit Youtube series Being The Elite teased a big AEW live event announcement, which will be revealed on the newest episode on Monday March February 28th.

AEW star and former IWGP U.S. champion Lance Archer issued a warning to the AEW roster on his Twitter. He writes, I’m THAT Crazy SOB that you KNOW can at any moment step up and take out your Favorite! IDGAF what’s happened in the “past”. YOU can Harp on that all you want. I don’t and won’t. I only learn and destroy forward! @AEW @AEWonTV @TonyKhan Ya been warned!”