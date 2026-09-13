AEW honored the late Andy “The Butcher” Williams during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

The September 12 episode of AEW Collision from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts opened with a 10-bell salute for Williams, who passed away on September 5.

Williams had been part of AEW since the company’s first year in 2019, primarily teaming with The Blade. He also made appearances for Ring of Honor.

AEW followed the 10-bell salute with a tribute video featuring numerous members of the locker room sharing memories of Williams.

Brody King, one of Williams’ closest friends, reflected on a friendship that stretched back more than a decade.

“Andy Williams was an incredible musician, a passionate pro wrestler, but most of all, Andy was a great friend. For over the last 10 years, I had the pleasure, at times, of calling Andy one of my closest friends. We used to sit in the crowd at PWG watching the wrestlers, not even thinking that one day those might be our peers.”

King concluded:

“I’m going to order a couple apps for you tonight. I love you, buddy. I’m going to miss you forever.”

Colt Cabana recalled becoming closer with Williams during the pandemic and spoke about his ability to connect with others.

“During the pandemic, us as an AEW locker room, the wrestlers we all bonded so quickly because we were forced to there was nowhere to go. I became actually better friends with Andy. The spirit of Andy and how quickly he wanted to be friends with everyone.”

Justin Roberts described Williams as someone who constantly helped those around him.

“It’s probably strange to describe him the way that I’ve been feeling the past couple of days. Like he was an angel who thought it would be a funny contrast to choose the skin of The Butcher and come down and help as many people as possible in such a short amount of time.”

Roberts added:

“I am so thankful that Andy was a part of my life. I love you, and I miss you so much.”

Penelope Ford said, “I feel so lucky to have gotten to call him my friend. I’m going to miss you, friend.”

Jeff Jarrett spoke about the lasting impression Williams made on him.

“But you know very few leave a mark to me like Andy did. That’s something that I want to carry with me. Be just a little bit more like Andy each and every day.”

Kip Sabian also delivered an emotional tribute.

“I don’t think there’s any words in the English language that truly do him justice. Andy was one of the first people that I would always go to when things were dark, and I needed that light in my life. I know he did that for so many other people as well.”

Sabian continued:

“The last thing Andy said to me was I miss you, and Andy, I will always miss you. I love you.”

Additional tributes aired later in the show, including comments from Daniel Garcia, who revealed that Williams was responsible for giving him his “Red Death” nickname.

“I’ve known Andy for close to 10 years at this point, and in a lot of ways I really grew up with him. I felt like he was a big brother to me. He gave me my nickname. He gave me my nickname, Red Death.”

Garcia said Williams was someone he wanted to speak with during both the best and worst moments of his life.

“He’s like the first person you want to call. Anytime you had a success, anytime you had a win in life, he’s just the first person that you want to tell. But he was also the kind of person that when you have a loss in life, he was the first person you want to tell to.”

Garcia added:

“I feel like that’s the kind of friend you want. Someone that could be there for your biggest wins and your biggest losses and that’s exactly who Andy was.”

Willow Nightingale remembered Williams as someone whose imposing appearance contrasted with his kindness behind the scenes.

“He was a big rock star, came to wrestling, crushed it. This crazy caveman like dude who just looked cool as hell and could kick the brakes off anyone. But was so kind and humble, you know, no ego.”

Nightingale continued:

“He put his hands out and helped me more than he probably ever even realized. I just hope he’s remembered for what a great person he was because he is the epitome of a good brother.”

PAC became emotional while remembering his friend.

“We always knew you were an anomaly. Too good for this world. So Andy, I just want to say I love you, man. You always made sure that I knew you loved me too. I miss you, my friend. ‘Till we meet again.”

Chuck Taylor called Williams “the coolest guy” he had ever met and recalled being a fan of Every Time I Die before the two became friends.

“Andy Williams was the coolest guy I’ve ever met. I don’t say that hyperbolically. He was the coolest guy I’ve ever met. In college, Every Time I Die, it was my favorite band. I was so lucky to be able to become his friend. Andy, I’m going to miss you, man. You were the coolest guy I’ve ever met.”

Darius Martin remembered Williams as a leader in the AEW locker room.

“There aren’t really words to describe what Andy meant to the locker room. He was someone everyone could look up to as a leader and everything you’d ask for in a friend. He was the funniest storyteller ever.”

Roderick Strong recalled their time training together and thanked Williams for his friendship.

“I was just thinking the other day when we were grappling at CSW, and we both had no fucking clue what we were doing. We were just trying. Thanks for the random texts. Thanks for the random conversations. Thanks for just being a good brother.”

Christopher Daniels remembered discovering the person behind Williams’ intimidating wrestling persona.

“He had such a distinct look, a distinct image. Then getting to know Andy as this gentle giant was just such a pleasure.”

Lee Moriarty said, “I think Andy Williams is the best of professional wrestling and the world and what it should be. He will always be loved and he will always be missed.”

Kyle O’Reilly similarly spoke about Williams’ presence backstage.

“Andy was a beacon of light in our locker room and no matter what kind of day you were having, you could rely on him to make you smile. We’re all going to miss him very, very much.”

Although The Blade was unable to appear on the show, Tony Schiavone read a message from Williams’ longtime tag team partner.

“Andy was the most talented person I ever met, but I think we can all agree he was an even better friend. Andy loved pro wrestling, and he loved the fans. Thank you to everybody for the support, and thank you to everybody in AEW for tonight’s event honoring Andy Williams. We love you, Andy.”

Orange Cassidy also paid tribute to The Butcher during his trios match later in the show.

We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/AgXustnZYW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

There was no one quite like The Butcher. He will be missed by literally everyone his life touched. We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/ZmGS11nL3D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

"He's the first person you want to call any time you had a success, any time you had a win in life. But he was also the kind of person that when you have a loss in life, he was the first person you wanted to tell it to." We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/8XEGQJK9B4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

"Andy Williams was the coolest guy I ever met. I don't say that hyperbolically. He was the coolest guy I ever met." "Andy was a beacon of light in our locker room, and no matter what kind of day you were having, you could count on him to make you smile." We love you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/UO3xzS2GkT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026

Tony Schiavone reads a statement from The Butcher's longtime tag team partner, The Blade. We love you, Andy. We'll miss you more than we can say. pic.twitter.com/PMWMfHI5dx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2026