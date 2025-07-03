An update has surfaced regarding the lawsuit filed against Jon Moxley and AEW by a production crew member suing for negligence, civil assault and battery for being shoved to the ground by the AEW World Champion during a 2023 show.

AEW filed on July 3 to move the lawsuit filed by the production crew member, Christopher Dispensa, to a federal court, and is citing diversity of citizenship and a claimed lien over $215,000.

According to paperwork filed by Dispensa’s legal team, he suffered from ‘severe neck and shoulder injuries’ due to the incident, and was also required to undergo fusion surgery.

Dispensa, who is not a full-time AEW employee, and has not worked for the company since late-2024, is seeking in excess of $25,000 for “injuries suffered due to actions of the wrestler and the company he worked for.”

(H/T: Brandon Thurston POST Wrestling)