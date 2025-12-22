All Elite Wrestling issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling Teams up with Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA For AEW Worlds End This Saturday, December 27

AEW Worlds End To Air Live On Pay-Per-View and Stream Live on HBO Max Pay-Per-View

Chicago, IL – December 22, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a new partnership with Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA in celebration of the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event taking place this Saturday, December 27 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The collaboration brings together one of the most iconic IPAs in craft beer with one of the most innovative brands in professional wrestling

As part of the partnership, Two Hearted IPA will be prominently featured throughout AEW Worlds End, including integrated branding across select event marketing, in-venue, and digital platforms. The collaboration will also include co-branded creative and special on-site fan engagement moments, including AEW Talent appearances, during the pay-per-view weekend.

AEW Worlds End airs live on pay-per-view and streams live on HBO Max pay-per-view this Saturday, December 27.

AEW and Bell’s Brewery remind all fans 21 and over to enjoy Two Hearted IPA responsibly.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collison airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, founded in 1985 by Larry Bell in Kalamazoo, MI, started with a simple 15-gallon soup kettle and a desire to create better beer. Over the years it has grown into one of the most prominent craft breweries in the United States. It has become synonymous with iconic beers like Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale, Oberon Eclipse, and Hopslam Ale. Bell’s Brewery distributes its best-in-class beer nationwide and produces over 20 year-round offerings in addition to small-batch beers served exclusively at the flagship Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo, MI. Led by an “Inspired Brewing” philosophy, which represents a more prosperous future for all by resourcing responsibly and celebrating individuality, Bell’s Brewery continues to inspire craft beer drinkers through their flagship brands and innovative seasonal brews. For more information, you can visit www.bellsbeer.com.