All Elite Wrestling is kicking off the New Year of 2026 in style this coming Wednesday night in “The Sooner State.”

AEW Dynamite returns on January 7 with the first episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program, live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the 1/7 show, AEW has made a new announcement regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

With one week remaining until AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where MJF defends his newly won AEW World Championship against ROH World Champion and the latest winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Bandido, AEW has confirmed that “The Devil” will be in the house at the BOK Center.

“AEW World Champion MJF appears live,” AEW’s social media announcement began. “What will MJF say after being confronted by Hangman, Kenny Omega, Swerve, Samoa Joe & Brodido?”

The announcement concluded with a reminder for the aforementioned AEW Maximum Carnage title tilt.

“MJF defends the title versus Bandido NEXT WEEK,1/14!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the January 7, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK:

* MJF to appear

* AEW legend Jim Ross returns

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (ROH World Championship)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin (AEW Continental Championship Eliminator)

* The Opps (Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Hangman Adam Page & Swerve Strickland (Lights Out Anything Goes Match)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.