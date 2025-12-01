AEW is already locking in one of its biggest calendar dates for 2026, and Los Angeles is once again getting the nod.

For the second straight year, AEW Revolution is returning to Crypto.com Arena, marking a repeat visit to one of the company’s most high-profile markets.

The event is officially scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, and the confirmation came directly from Tony Khan during a newly published interview with The Sporting Tribune.

Khan didn’t shy away from hyping up the annual show, emphasizing where Revolution sits in the overall AEW landscape.

“It’s one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year. With AEW, we set a really high standard. We always put on great pay per views and Revolution in particular, has such a great reputation for being a tremendous event year in year out,” Khan said. “So you can bet this will be very worthwhile.”

That was only the beginning. Khan went on to praise the most recent Revolution event, calling it one of the strongest offerings the company has ever produced from opening bell to final moment.

“I think top to bottom, one of the best shows we’ve had was this year’s Revolution. There were so many great matches, great moments, and it was a culmination of so many big rivalries. And in particular, I thought that show featured some of the best action AEW had.”

Revolution has quickly become a cornerstone of AEW’s schedule. The very first installment took place at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on February 29, 2020, and the 2026 event will mark the seventh entry in the growing franchise.

Another major stadium show returns to LA. Another marquee spot locked in for AEW. And another Revolution already building buzz more than a year out.

