AEW has announced a change to the six-woman match scheduled for Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite on TNT.

It was noted that Reba is still injured and unable to team with Dr. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh to face AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Ryo Mizunami. Due to Reba’s status, AEW President Tony Khan is allowing Baker to replace her with Nyla Rose.

This match change comes after Rebel was also replaced on Sunday’s Revolution pre-show. That match saw Itoh, replacing Rebel, team with Baker for a win over Riho and Rosa.

On a related note, new AEW star Ethan Page announced on Twitter that he will be making his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday. There is no word yet on if he will be wrestling.

Page made his AEW debut in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution, as the surprise final entrant. That match saw Scorpio Sky get the win to become the new #1 contender to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ethan Page makes his Dynamite debut

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Scorpio Sky

* The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting

Per Dr. Britt Baker’s colleague, Reba’s still too hurt to wrestle this week, so GM @TonyKhan has allowed the DMD to bring a new partner! @NylaRoseBeast teams with Britt + @maki_itoh vs. @shidahikaru + @mizunami0324 + @thunderrosa22 on Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FedgYx2t4O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

