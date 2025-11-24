AEW is shuffling its December TV lineup as the holiday season, and some stiff WWE competition, forces multiple time shifts for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

Warner Bros. Discovery released its full December schedule for HBO Max on Friday, which also outlines AEW’s programming windows due to the simulcast agreement with TBS/TNT.

The changes will impact several weeks leading into the year-end AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

The adjustments kick off with the Saturday, December 13 edition of Collision from Cardiff, Wales. That episode will air early at 4:30 PM ET, set to avoid the John Cena retirement episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airing later that night at 8 PM ET.

A loaded broadcast follows on Wednesday, December 17. Fans will get a full three hours of AEW action with Dynamite at 8 PM ET, a special one-hour Collision at 10 PM ET, and the Worlds End countdown special airing at 11 PM ET. All three shows will be taped earlier in the day from Manchester, England.

On Saturday, December 20, Collision shifts to 2:30 PM ET. This will also be a taped show, as AEW plans to record the following week’s Dynamite that same night. While the runtime hasn’t been confirmed, the expectation is a one-hour broadcast featuring content taped in Manchester the previous Wednesday.

Holiday week brings more movement. The annual Dynamite on 34th Street episode lands on Wednesday, December 24 with an early 6 PM ET start. That leads into Christmas Collision on Thursday, December 25 at 9 PM ET, just days before the Worlds End pay-per-view.

The schedule then returns to normal as the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite airs Wednesday, December 31 at its usual 8 PM ET slot.

In addition to the live programming shifts, AEW fans will see more archival content arrive on HBO Max. Episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and Battle of the Belts from 2022 are slated to hit the platform on Friday, December 19.

Special Air Times For AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision In December

* Wednesday, December 3 | Dynamite | 8 PM EST.

* Saturday, December 6 | Collision | 8 PM EST.

* Wednesday, December 10 | Dynamite | 8 PM EST.

* Saturday, December 13 | Collision | 4:30 PM EST.

* Wednesday, December 17 | Dynamite & Collision | 8-11 PM EST.

* Saturday, December 20 | Collision | 2:30 PM EST.

* Wednesday, December 24 | Dynamite | 6 PM EST.

* Thursday, December 26 | Collision | 9 PM EST.

* Wednesday, December 31 | Dynamite | 8 PM EST.