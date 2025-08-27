It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

If you don’t, allow “The Human Suplex Machine” to explain.

Ahead of tonight’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London episode of AEW Dynamite, which kicks off a multi-week residency for All Elite Wrestling at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company has released a special video package.

The package features Extreme Championship Wrestling legend and AEW color-commentator Taz describing what it means to wrestle inside the 2300 Arena in Philly.

“When you think about Philadelphia and professional wrestling, there’s only one place that should come to mind — the 2300 Arena,” Taz stated in the video. “When you wrestle here, you show the world your heart and your guts.”

Taz concluded, “We will bring true pro wrestling ‘Back to the Extreme.”

