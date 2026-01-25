AEW has officially locked in a major singles matchup for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

It was confirmed during Saturday night’s AEW Collision that Andrade will go one-on-one with Swerve Strickland on the January 28th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The bout was set up via a backstage promo from Andrade, who made his intentions crystal clear. Andrade stated that his ultimate goal is the AEW World Championship—and in his eyes, Swerve Strickland is standing directly in his way.

One obstacle.

One statement to be made.

In addition to the newly announced match, AEW also confirmed that reigning AEW World Champion MJF will appear live on the show, adding even more intrigue to an already stacked episode.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* MJF to appear

* Andrade vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Thekla

* AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

