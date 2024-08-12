AEW has made a new announcement regarding their upcoming pay-per-view event in October.

On Sunday, All Elite Wrestling released the following announcement via social media regarding AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington:

JUST ANNOUNCED! AEW Wrestle Dream is coming to Tacoma, WA on Saturday, October 12th LIVE from the Tacoma Dome! AEW Insiders get first access to purchase VIP experience & presale tickets beginning August 12th Sign up NOW to become an AEW Insider at http://AEWTIX.com

Make sure to join us here on 10/12 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 results coverage from Tacoma, WA.