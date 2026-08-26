AEW’s September television schedule is taking shape, including a change to the company’s usual setup ahead of All Out.

According to two WBD media releases issued this week, the September 23 editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision will air as a three-hour block from the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The combined broadcast will serve as the go-home programming for All Out, with Dynamite beginning at its usual 8 p.m. Eastern time and Collision following. An All Out countdown special is scheduled to air at 11 p.m. Eastern.

AEW will also bring back its Tailgate Brawl pre-show format for the pay-per-view. AEW Collision: Tailgate to All Out is listed for 7 p.m. Eastern on TNT. The traditional Buy-In pre-show, which is also available through YouTube and other platforms, is expected to continue as usual.

Outside of All Out week, Dynamite and Collision are currently scheduled to remain in their regular days and time slots throughout September.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will use a similar format ahead of WrestleDream in October. The event graphic for the Dynamite preceding WrestleDream currently does not advertise Collision as part of the night, and the company’s complete October television schedule has yet to be announced.

AEW will also add one pay-per-view to the HBO Max library during September, along with additional archived episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage and Battle of the Belts.

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