AEW will be hosting a special match before an upcoming NFL game.

On Friday, it was announced that All Elite Wrestling will pay homage to Hispanic Heritage Month this Sunday with a special Lucha Libre Match before the scheduled NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns.

“AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the Jaguars home game vs. Cleveland Browns THIS SUNDAY,” read the announcement. “Join us on the Flex Field at Ever Bank Stadium at 11:30am ET to see Sammy Guevara & Hologram vs. Matt Taven & The Beast Mortos.”