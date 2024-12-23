AEW is bringing Maximum Carnage to kick off the New Year!

On Monday, it was announced by the host venue, the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, that AEW will bring two nights of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tapings in mid-January for shows being dubbed, “AEW Maximum Carnage.”

“JUST ANNOUNCED: AEW brings you MAXIMUM CARNAGE with 2 action-packed nights of professional wrestling as AEW Dynamite AND AEW Collision invade Brady Music Center, 1/15 & 1/16! Pre Sale: WRESTLING 12/17 at 10am. On sale 12/30 at 10am.”

As noted, the company recently filed for the “AEW Maximum Carnage” trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.