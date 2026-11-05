The men’s Blood & Guts match delivered plenty of violence during the November 4 special edition of AEW Dynamite, with the Don Callis Family ultimately emerging victorious following a brutal encounter inside the double-ring steel cage.

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Mark Davis, Kevin Knight and Jake Doyle defeated Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, Steven Borden and The Young Bucks after Copeland was forced to surrender.

The match featured several memorable spots, including Allin delivering a Coffin Drop off the cage wall, Steven Borden unleashing a series of Stinger Splashes before being slammed onto thumbtacks, and The Young Bucks using an exploding chair to deliver a BTE Trigger to Doyle.

Things became even more violent when Wardlow triggered a pyrotechnic booby trap hidden inside Allin’s backpack, while Ospreay was subjected to a Coast-to-Coast dropkick from Knight that drove a barbed-wire chair into his face.

The closing moments saw Copeland chained by the neck against the cage wall while Wardlow battled Allin on the roof. Fletcher then threatened to drive a screwdriver into Ospreay’s eye, forcing Copeland to surrender to prevent further damage.

Despite securing the victory, the Don Callis Family wasn’t finished.

At Fletcher’s command, Wardlow launched Allin from the roof of the cage through two stacked tables on the floor below, leaving officials scrambling to check on him as the victorious faction celebrated.

The show went off the air with Copeland looking toward the fallen Ospreay, while Fletcher continued building momentum ahead of his AEW World Championship showdown with Ospreay at Full Gear.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@KyleFletcherPro forces @RatedRCope to SURRENDER to save Will Ospreay! 😱 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/TUN1eUbpL3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

They tried to warn him! 😭 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/bOULsK0Tvh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

.@StevenBorden gets introduced to the thumbtacks courtesy of Davis & Doyle! 😱 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/l4t8co3iyF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

A LEAF BLOWER?! @rainmakerxokada wants NO part of those thumbtacks! :😭💀 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/UQ9cKCWPXa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

.@RatedRCope gets absolutely FLATTENED by @RealWardlow! 😳 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/P0YIDR9jnV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

.@DUNKZILLADavis & @JakeSomething_ just LAUNCHED @DarbyAllin 😱 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/kkCTY0lLZT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

BLOOD & GUTS continues to find ways to leave us speechless! 😨 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/UEouMgfzlz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026