The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament bracket is set.

On the one side, Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz and Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander will be taking place.

On the other side, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart and ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Harley Cameron will be taking place.

The finals will take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25th. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW All In 2025.

The bracket for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has also been revealed.

On the one side, Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight and Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita will be taking place. The winners will face off in the second round, with the victor advancing to the finals.

On the other side, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher and Adam Page vs. a mystery opponent will be taking place. The winners will meet in the second round, with the final winner moving on to the tournament finals.

Willow Nightingale secured the victory for her team in a mixed tag match on the April 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, pinning Marina Shafir after a powerbomb.

However, Jon Moxley had the last word, attacking Nightingale with a DDT post-match before escaping before Swerve Strickland could retaliate.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith continued their winning streak on AEW Dynamite, securing another victory.

After the match, they issued a challenge to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Dynasty. However, Lashley prevented MVP from responding and walked away without addressing the challenge.