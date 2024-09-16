AEW expected Megan Thee Stallion to work with them.

Before her “Neva Play” song was introduced as the new theme song for WWE SmackDown on USA Network on last Friday’s premiere episode, Megan Thee Stallion was expected to work with Mercedes Mone in AEW.

In February, Mone met with the popular hip-hop artist at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan, as the two were mutual fans of each other. This led to talks between the representatives for the two, which reportedly culminated in an agreement being made between the two sides.

Mone even publicly teased the idea of collaborating with her while promoting AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England last August, even teasing getting her in the ring for a match.

When Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play” played on SmackDown on USA, revealing a deal of some kind was reached with WWE, it reportedly caught the Mone circle “by surprise.”

It’s unclear if their previous agreement is now a no-go, or can still go forward given WWE’s involvement and potential exclusivity clauses in their deal(s) with her.

I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY https://t.co/gihdCzkmaG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 14, 2024

