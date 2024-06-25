A potential big change for Satnam Singh.

The AEW star has been an active wrestler since 2022, although he has only wrestled 31 times in that window. However, it looks like he might now be working as a broadcaster for the promotion as AEW recently moved him to the broadcast section on its company roster page. Not only that, he was moved from the active competitors section.

As of this writing Singh has not done any commentary or backstage interviews for AEW. How do you feel about this change? Do you want to see Singh at the desk or backstage? Give your thoughts in the comments below.