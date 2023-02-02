AEW is reportedly considering their own streaming service.

AEW President Tony Khan has indicated before that the company may one day launch their own streaming service, but Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg recently profiled Khan and it was noted that AEW is looking to get into streaming, likely through a deal with their network partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bloomberg wrote, “In March, Khan acquired the small but respected pro wrestling company Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for an undisclosed sum, adding a new crop of wrestlers, some intellectual property and an extensive video library. AEW is also considering starting a streaming service, likely through a deal with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with management’s thinking, who asked not to be named. Last year, AEW broke $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, the person says.”

Khan already owns a streaming platform in the HonorClub service that came with the ROH purchase. There are plans for the weekly ROH TV show to return at some point, and AEW currently produces four shows per week – Dynamite on TBS, Rampage on TNT, plus Dark and Dark: Elevation on YouTube. The company also produces a Battle of The Belts special each quarter, and around 4 or 5 pay-per-view events per year.

