The pro wrestling community has been reacting this week to the passing of longtime independent wrestling standout Jonathan Echevarria, best known to fans as Jaka.

Earlier this week, family relatives of the well-liked pro wrestling veteran revealed that Jaka was in critical condition in the ICU after suffering a heart attack.

A GoFundMe campaign was later launched to help with medical expenses, with his sister, Annette, sharing at the time: “Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

Unfortunately the news broke via Beyond Wrestling on Monday that Jaka had passed away at age 39. “The original Ace. RIP Jaka,” the independent pro wrestling promotion wrote via social media.

Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria built a strong reputation across the independent scene, competing for Beyond Wrestling, FIP, Chikara, CZW, Wrestling Is Fun, GCW, and EVOLVE Wrestling, where he captured the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship alongside Chris Dickinson. He also wrestled at WWE WrestleMania Axxess in 2018 and made an appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021.

Following the news breaking earlier this week, multiple pro wrestling promotions including All Elite Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, Absolute Intense Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling issued statements on social media reacting to Jaka’s passing.

Additionally, several current and former WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling stars such as Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks, Mike Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin), The Bollywood Boyz and many others took to their respective Twitter/X accounts to comment on the news as well.

Rest in peace to Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria, and our condolences to the family and friends of the pro wrestling veteran.

AEW along with the wrestling world mourns the passing of Jonathan “JAKA” Echevarria. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/RoyKmdCD0c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2025

The original Ace. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/UE8yw72v7X — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 8, 2025

RIP Jonathan Echevarria aka Johnny Mangue / Jaka, one of the funniest people you could ever have the pleasure of being around. Rest easy. #RIPJaka pic.twitter.com/6QnQUIfIbG — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) September 8, 2025

Jaka ❤️ — Joe 6acy (@JoeGacy) September 8, 2025

The last 24 hours have been a total wreck. But I wanted to share this… REST IN ETERNAL PEACE. MY BROTHER. JONATHAN JAKA ECHEVARRIA pic.twitter.com/Dcbrefd5bS — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) September 9, 2025

I hate that a bigger audience didn't get to experience how good jaka really was. For those who have, you know exactly what I'm talking about. I love you tio…rest easy my brother…. https://t.co/THAwnoN1MQ — Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz (@Ortiz_Powerful) September 8, 2025

Fuck. RIP Jaka — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) September 8, 2025

RIP Jaka 🕊️ (Jonny Mangue) Gone way too soon. Thank you for the tag matches – We had some tremendous battles @brcwflorida always a true professional Prayers up to all family & friends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/KrI7KHC3hB — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) September 8, 2025

It was a special time in our lives when we grew from a group of determined teenagers to prospective wrestlers. I will always remember this chapter and appreciate the brotherhood that we shared. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans. To know him was to love him RIP JAKA pic.twitter.com/gthxwOXDfU — Damien Darling (@DamienDarling) September 8, 2025

Wrestling has put a lot of awesome people into the path of my life and I'm grateful for that. It has also taken quite a few away and it fucking sucks. I've known Jaka pretty much since I first got involved in wrestling back as a photographer. RIP to a real one. YEOW. pic.twitter.com/P0XMllFlJa — Justin AKA Wade Krueger (@WadeKrueger1) September 8, 2025

Rest in Peace, Jaka. It was an absolute honor to have known you for the past 12+ years. I love you, my brother. Prayers to his family and friends. Absolutely gutted right now. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Na4X3ASaH6 — Rich Palladino (@RichPalladino) September 8, 2025

This is really sad to hear Jaka was a sweetheart of a guy Always a joy to have on any show I got to call A great tag team wrestler & a super underrated talent overall I will always remember loving his Evolve87 title match at LaBoom with ZSJ Sending love to his family/friends pic.twitter.com/0jgeCWTcTt — Lenny (@LennyLeonardNYC) September 8, 2025

Rip Jaka 🙁 one of the best people I’ve ever met in the business a great locker room guy and made every show so much fun! Always enjoyed our conversations and forever yeooowwwwww! Thought and prayers with his family and the pazuzu crew pic.twitter.com/Tojz3T3kSc — Jay Freddie • ジェイ・フレッディ (@jay_freddie) September 8, 2025

One of my favorite photos I’ve ever taken. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/qYVmLj47JM — Abby The Butcher (@AbbyTheButcher) September 8, 2025