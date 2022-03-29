AEW Music producer Mikey Rukus recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and recalled how there was a major error with the “Le Dinner Debonair” segment with MJF and Chris Jericho, which aired on the October 21, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The segment saw Jericho and MJF sing “Me and My Shadow” by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Rukus noted that they got the Sinatra track cleared with his estate, but there was no instrumental as it had been produced so long ago. Instead of ripping the vocals and destroying the integrity of the recording, he looked for karaoke tracks to use, but none actually had licensed the song and were just using it illegally.

Rukus personally re-created the track himself, but in the middle of editing the scene, the wrong tack got put in. Jericho and MJF actually performed to the unlicensed track and there was a panic over whether or not they were going to be able to use it.

Rukus had AEW send him the video file, and then he synced it up himself. They ended up getting the corrected file to the production truck 15 minutes before Dynamite hit the air. It was also noted that Jericho hadn’t heard the final track until an hour before Dynamite.

For those who missed it, you can see the segment below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.