AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division star Kris Statlander, who has been out of action for 11 months due to an ACL injury, will be taking on Amber Nova on tomorrow’s Dynamite on TNT. This match was promoted yesterday but AEW only revealed Nova as Statlander’s opponent today.

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama the #GalaxysFavoriteAlien @callmekrisstat (accompanied by Best Friends) returns to the ring after nearly 1 year, but it’s a tough task as @AEW GM TonyKhan has matched her vs. one of the top independent stars @AmberNova73! pic.twitter.com/UmWeDEk832 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Darby Allin versus Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship

-Young Bucks versus Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) for the AEW tag team championship

-Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

-Kris Statlander versus Amber Nova

-Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet

-Chris Jericho versus Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Guest Enforcer