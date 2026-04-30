A mix of AEW-related updates have surfaced, ranging from an indie debut announcement to ticket milestones and high praise for one of the company’s top broadcasters.

AEW tag team The Butcher and The Blade are officially heading to Game Changer Wrestling. The duo is scheduled to make their GCW debut on June 27 in Los Angeles at the Amerika’s Most Wanted event.

Interestingly, this will mark a rare appearance for the team outside AEW in recent memory. Their last match in All Elite Wrestling dates back to 2024, when they teamed with Kip Sabian in a losing effort against Mark Briscoe & The Hardys on the March 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Tickets for the GCW show will go on sale this Friday at 10am via The UCC in Los Angeles. Fans can also stream the event live on TrillerTV+.

Big number.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite also delivered a notable business achievement for the promotion. According to WrestleTix, the show set a new company record for ticket distribution in 2026.

The report noted that 5,283 tickets had been distributed just hours before the broadcast, surpassing the previous high set in Winnipeg earlier this year, which drew 4,554. WrestleTix confirmed: “This is the highest Dynamite total of 2026, surpassing Winnipeg (4,554) and Orlando (4,153), and their best U.S. number (for a Dynamite) since Grand Slam: Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2024.”

Meanwhile, longtime AEW announcer Tony Schiavone had some strong words of praise for broadcast colleague Nigel McGuinness on the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast.

“Nigel is probably the best color analyst I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with a lot of them,” Schiavone. “I say this because no one is prepared to do his job like Nigel McGuinness is. I know that I do not have to always get you [Nigel] up to date on the storylines, because I know Nigel is always prepared to do that [himself]. That means a lot to a guy in my position. An old guy can’t remember everything, and I can always lean on Nigel because he’s got these notes. That’s why I think he’s the best.”