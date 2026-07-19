– As noted, during the 7/18 episode of AEW Collision it was announced that Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay will team up to take on The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) at the 7/26 AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal.

– It was also announced that Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW TBS Title against Maya World at AEW Redemption.

– Additionally, “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa has been updated to being a No Holds Barred match at AEW Redemption.

– Jay White vs. Clark Connors was added to next week’s AEW Dynamite on July 22 in Nashville, TN. The bout joins previously advertised matches for the 7/22 Dynamite in Nashville that includes Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title, as well as Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley vs. Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle).

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