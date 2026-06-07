Several new matches and tournament developments were confirmed during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, helping further flesh out the lineup for next week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster special.

Following their appearance on Collision, members of The Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions will continue their rivalry on Wednesday night. AEW announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to go one-on-one with Shane Taylor at the Summer Blockbuster event.

Another match added to the card will see PAC of The Death Riders face Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration in singles competition. The bout comes after tensions between the two factions continued to escalate throughout recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament also saw a major development on Collision.

STARDOM standout Hazuki pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far when she defeated Persephone to advance to the semifinals. Hazuki secured the victory with a cradle pinning combination, earning herself a high-profile showdown against Mercedes Moné in the next round.

The celebration did not last long.

As Hazuki headed up the entrance ramp following her victory, Moné suddenly appeared and launched an attack on Persephone. The CEO struck her with the Owen Hart Tournament championship belt before applying the Statement Maker submission hold.

Hazuki quickly returned to the ring to make the save, but the situation only escalated from there.

After checking on Persephone, Hazuki became Moné’s next target as the two competitors began brawling ahead of their semifinal clash. Security personnel rushed to the ring in an attempt to separate them, but neither woman appeared interested in backing down.

The confrontation ultimately ended with Hazuki getting the final word. In the closing moments of the show, she took out Moné with a dive to the outside, standing tall as Collision went off the air and sending a message ahead of their upcoming tournament encounter.

Finally, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata and Zayda Steel were announced as the first official competitors for the Survival of the Fittest match for the TBS Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 6/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.