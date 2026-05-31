Another first-round match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is now official for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During Saturday’s Collision broadcast from Huntsville, Alabama, it was confirmed that Persephone will face STARDOM standout Hazuki on the June 6 edition of Collision in Youngstown, Ohio.

It's official! CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone faces @0929_hazuki in the #OwenCup Quarterfinals on Collision , NEXT WEEK! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WzrxS443az — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

The tournament bout was set up after Hazuki scored a victory over Maya World on this week’s show.

Persephone was seated at ringside for the contest and joined commentary throughout the match. The appearance marked her first time back on AEW programming since it was announced earlier this month that she was “out indefinitely” after being victim of Julia Hart spraying mist in her eyes.

Despite her return, Persephone appeared to still be dealing with the effects of the assault, as signs of the eye injury remained visible during her appearance.

Following Hazuki’s win, the two competitors came face-to-face in the ring, sharing an intense staredown ahead of their upcoming tournament tilt.

As noted, the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has undergone some recent last-minute changes after Willow Nightingale was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Nightingale had originally been scheduled to face Alex Windsor in the tournament, but that match was removed from the bracket.

Instead, Windsor will now compete against a mystery wild card entrant on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The 6/1 AEW Dynamite in Richmond, Virginia, will also feature a battle of former JetSpeed tag-team partners, as “Speedball” Mike Bailey will challenge “The Jet” Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship.

After #AEWDoN, JetSpeed are NO MORE, and now @SpeedballBailey is going after his former partner, Kevin Knight @jet2flyy's TNT Championship. They will battle it out at #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE from Richmond, VA! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fOZ2HZOIWe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Also announced for the June 6 AEW Collision show is an AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will put their titles on the line against TayJay after the challengers earned a notable victory on Saturday’s show.

A milestone achievement.

TAYJAY DID IT! THEY'VE EARNED AN AEW WOMEN'S WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE SHOT! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TS4rW5fiMt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

TayJay became the first team to survive five minutes against the dominant champions, securing the opportunity to challenge for the titles next week in Youngstown.

It was also announced during Saturday’s Collision that AEW will have its first ever Survival Of The Fittest Match to crown a new TBS Champion on the July 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

BREAKING! AEW will have its first ever SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST Match to crown a new TBS Champion on the July 1st episode of #AEWDynamite! Here are more details. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vcLZlqzDMv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Finally, Tony Schiavone paid tribute to local late pro wrestling legend Dennis Condry of The Midnight Express during the 5/30 Collision in Huntsville, which you can watch via the video embedded below.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 5/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

With AEW in Huntsville tonight, Tony Schiavone remembers the late Dennis Condrey, a professional wrestling legend and friend of All Elite Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/oiMUaBoonX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026