Several developments came out of the AEW Fright Night Collision show on October 31, including a possible shakeup within The Opps, additional participants confirmed for Blood & Guts, and new championship matches announced for upcoming events.

Samoa Joe Teases Changes Within The Opps

Samoa Joe appeared alongside HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata in a backstage segment that suggested changes could be coming to The Opps.

During the promo, Joe acknowledged that the perception of the faction had changed recently and indicated that the group’s leadership could be responsible.

Although Joe did not directly name HOOK, his comments appeared to be aimed at the former FTW Champion, who took over leadership responsibilities during Joe’s absence.

HOOK had been leading The Opps since Joe stepped away on May 27, with Joe eventually returning on September 26.

The segment left questions about the group’s future direction and whether Joe intends to reclaim control of the faction.

THE LANDSCAPE IS SHIFTING! @SamoaJoe addresses the future of The Opps and sends a message to the entire #AEW roster! Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! https://t.co/aRsgxgUjPL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Final Participants Confirmed For Women’s Blood & Guts Match

The lineup for the first-ever AEW Women’s Blood & Guts match is now complete.

During Collision, Persephone addressed the remaining opening in the match and issued a message to Queen Aminata.

AEW President Tony Khan subsequently made both additions official, confirming that Persephone and Aminata would join opposing teams for Wednesday’s special edition of Dynamite.

Persephone will join forces with Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion, while Aminata will compete alongside The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander and Willow Nightingale.

The Women’s Blood & Guts match takes place this coming Wednesday, November 4, as part of AEW’s special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

"I WANT MY TITLE BACK!" With a spot open on each BLOOD & GUTS team, Persephone sends a warning to TBS Champion @amisylle! Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! https://t.co/wawiwEhUul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Andrade El Idolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa Rematch Announced

Another championship rematch has been added to next week’s AEW Collision.

During Saturday’s broadcast, AEW confirmed that Andrade El Idolo will defend the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa.

The two previously squared off at AEW WrestleDream, where Andrade successfully retained his title.

Ciampa will now receive another opportunity to capture the championship when Collision takes place aboard Chris Jericho’s annual Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

#AEWCollision Rock & Wrestling Rager, Sat 11/7

AEW National Title @AndradeElIdolo vs @MrTommasoCiampa

After Andrade’s WrestleDream win, Ciampa jumped him last week! Following Ciampa’s impressive win tonight, he fights in a rematch vs Andrade for the National Title NEXT SATURDAY! https://t.co/L8erL7nEzG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir Official For AEW Full Gear

AEW also confirmed another championship match for its upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Mercedes Mone will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Marina Shafir at the November 14 event.

The announcement follows a confrontation between the two during Wednesday’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite.

Shafir called out Mone, leading to a heated exchange in which the reigning champion slapped her challenger. Shafir then offered Mone another opportunity to strike her, resulting in several additional shots.

Before Shafir could retaliate, the situation escalated when Ace Austin, David Finlay and Clark Connors attacked Jon Moxley, who had been providing commentary for Shafir’s match.

Their confrontation has now resulted in an official championship showdown at Full Gear.

Updated AEW Full Gear 2026 Card

With the addition of Mone vs. Shafir, the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 14, is as follows:

* AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

* AEW World Trios Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & New Level

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Birds (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

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