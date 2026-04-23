– The following matches are set for next week’s AEW Dynamite on April 29:

* AEW World Champion Darby Allin defends against Brody King

* TNT Champion Kevin Knight defends against MJF

– The following matches are advertised for the April 25 episode of AEW Collision:

* Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Persephone & Alex Windsor

* Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

* AEW Trios Champions The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy) defend against The Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer & Hechicero)

* AEW National Champion Jack Perry defends against El Clon

* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli)

* Kris Statlander vs. TBA

– It was announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that Jamie Hayter is not currently medically cleared for in-ring competition.

– Adam Copeland appeared on the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, challenging FTR to another match against himself and Christian Cage. This time he wants a Street Fight with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on the line, and if FTR wins, he and Christian Cage will retire as a team. The challenge was issued for AEW Double Or Nothing 2026.