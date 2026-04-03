Big stakes, title implications, and multiple returns are shaping the road to AEW Dynasty.

The highly anticipated grudge match between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay just got even bigger, as Moxley’s AEW Continental Championship will now officially be on the line when the two collide at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Another championship bout is also locked in for Dynasty, with the AEW Women’s World Championship set to be defended. Thekla will put her title on the line against former champion Jamie Hayter in what’s expected to be a hard-hitting showdown.

Hayter’s Brawling Birds ally Alex Windsor has also been added to the card, as she is scheduled to face Marina Shafir on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho is set to speak. Just one week after making his surprise return, Jericho will address the AEW audience live on next Wednesday’s Dynamite from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Interestingly, he was referred to simply as “Jericho” during the on-air announcement, and fans are still buzzing after he said only three words during his brief appearance this past Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Also announced for the 4/8 Dynamite, Queen Aminata will make her long-awaited return after being sidelined for five months due to injury. She won’t be easing back into action, however, as she is set to challenge reigning TBS Champion Willow Nightingale in a high-stakes matchup.

In six-man tag team action, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Brody King will join forces to take on Andrade, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis, representing the Don Callis Family.

Additionally, both Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay are scheduled to appear live on the Dynasty “go-home show,” adding even more intrigue ahead of their now title-stakes clash.

Finally, The Hurt Syndicate made there TV return on Thursday’s Collision in a pre taped segment. During the appearance, it was announced that Bobby Lashley has been cleared for an in-ring return, and that the group is on the hunt for some new blood.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.