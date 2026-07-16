– Kevin “The Jet” Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship has been announced for the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite. As noted, Knight will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

The pressure is building for @Jet2Flyy! The TNT Champion defends against @DarbyAllin next Wednesday before challenging @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW World Title at Redemption, and @SpeedballBailey has plenty to say! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0Oy2Ee3LXu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Chris Jericho will be bringing back “The Painmaker” character for his upcoming showdown against “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa at AEW Redemption in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“You bring the pain, I’ll bring the PAINMAKER.” The fight is far from over as @IAmJericho and @MrTommasoCiampa set their sights on Redemption! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zIHdPCc4AY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Following their interaction on the 7/15 AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA., AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher called out ROH World Champion Bandido for a showdown at the upcoming AEW Redemption 2026 pay-per-view.

.@kylefletcherpro is not letting tonight slide! After what unfolded earlier, the #AEW International Champion wants revenge and has challenged @ringofhonor World Champion @bandidowrestler at Redemption! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MO8UCSDW0o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– The Brawling Birds returned on this week’s AEW Dynamite vowing to take over the women’s tag-team scene.

The Brawling Birds are back to prove that they're the best tag team in AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/lj2OjekHYI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Following visa travel issues, Komander made his long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday evening, losing to Kyle Fletcher in an AEW International Championship match on the show. Komander’s AEW return took place at last week’s AEW Collision, but this marked his return to AEW Dynamite.

Welcome back to Dynamite, @KomandercrMX! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/E9zQF3NWe2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Jack Perry announced in a video package on this week’s AEW Dynamite that it is time for chapter two in his career. It was announced that he will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Chapter 2 starts NOW for @boy_myth_legend! After officially re-signing with #AEW last week, he is locked in and ready to fight this Saturday at #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qR0IMVtxr7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Kenny Omega ditched MJF’s ‘Triple B’ version of the AEW World Championship and was gifted the original version of the title by The Young Bucks during his AEW World Championship Celebration on the 7/15 AEW Dynamite show in Boston, MA.

The time of the Triple B is over! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qdwCQYg1Wr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

– Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship was announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

Harley was forced to tap by @ShidaHikaru, but after the TBS Champion didn't stop her attack, Queen Aminata came down to make the save! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2vKI45Trbm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

– Updated lineups for upcoming shows:

AEW Collision (7/18/2026)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Queen Aminata (TBS Title)

* Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

* Tommaso Ciampa in action

AEW Dynamite (7/22/2026)

* Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT Title)

* Brian Cage, Hechicero & Jake Doyle vs. Jon Moxkey, Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay

AEW Redemption (7/26/2026)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kevin Knight (AEW World Title)

* Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s Title)

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido (AEW International Title)

* Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo (AEW National Title)

* ‘The Painmaker’ Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.