AEW is continuing to expand the reach of its streaming ecosystem while also locking in clarity on its upcoming late-May television schedule.

On Tuesday night, the company officially announced that its MyAEW service is rolling out to additional platforms, with Roku and Roku TV now added to the lineup.

Launched back in March, MyAEW serves as the replacement for Triller for international viewers and fans using VPN access.

The service offers AEW programming and pay-per-views at a monthly or annual rate, coming in at a significant discount compared to traditional PPV pricing models.

There’s also a FAST channel component built into the platform, giving potential viewers 24/7 free streaming access to AEW content, including rotating episodes of Dynamite.

In addition to the new Roku integration, MyAEW remains available across Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV devices, continuing AEW’s push toward wider accessibility across major streaming ecosystems.

Meanwhile, AEW’s updated TNT and TBS schedules have now provided a clearer picture of how the company is structuring its upcoming “combo” Wednesday nights.

Both Wednesday, May 20 in Portland, Maine, and Wednesday, May 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will feature a two-hour edition of Dynamite followed by a one-hour edition of Collision.

And there’s more volume on the way.

For May 27 specifically, AEW will also deliver a full two-hour Collision broadcast that Saturday from Huntsville, Alabama, bringing the company to a total of five hours of Collision/Dynamite content for that week alone.

Quick hit: AEW is stacking Wednesdays, and then doubling back on Saturday for good measure.