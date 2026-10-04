Several noteworthy developments came out of Saturday night’s October 3 episode of AEW Collision from Highland Heights, Kentucky, including major additions to AEW Grand Slam France and WrestleDream.

AEW announced that World Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title in the first-ever AEW Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream on October 17.

The concept, which was created by Ospreay and recently introduced in Pro Wrestling EVE, will feature eight competitors. Two wrestlers begin the match, with another competitor entering every three minutes. Eliminations by pinfall or submission are possible until all eight participants have entered.

Once the final entrant arrives, the remaining wrestlers will compete in a 15-minute scoring period, with each pinfall or submission worth one fall. Whoever has accumulated the most falls when time expires wins the match.

Qualifying matches will determine the field, with one of those qualifiers now set for Tuesday’s AEW Grand Slam France. Samoa Joe will face Jack Perry after Joe responded to Perry’s recent challenges on Collision.

Several other matches were added to Grand Slam France, which takes place October 6 and airs on TBS and HBO Max.

After picking up his first singles victory in AEW by defeating Lee Moriarty with Trouble in Paradise on Collision, Kofi challenged Bandido to an ROH World Championship match. Darby Allin also challenged Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, while Queen Aminata was granted an AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity and opted to challenge for the title in France rather than wait until WrestleDream.

Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW World Championship had already been announced for the special.

Meanwhile, another championship match was made official for WrestleDream, as The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

An injury update on Jay White was also provided during Collision. Tony Schiavone announced that White suffered an injury at AEW All Out and is expected to be sidelined for approximately one to two months.

Finally, the action continued after Collision went off the air. The Death Riders attacked Mark Davis, while Claudio Castagnoli delivered the Giant Swing to Rocky Romero.