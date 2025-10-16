— Kris Statlander and Toni Storm managed to avoid trading insults — though not physicality — during their intense face-to-face segment on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of their Women’s World Championship match at WrestleDream.

Wednesday’s episode saw the two stars share face off for a tense verbal exchange, moderated by Renee Paquette.

The confrontation began backstage, where Storm accused Statlander of taking the title for granted when she held it. Storm admitted that she feels lost without the championship, calling herself “a blank canvas” in its absence. She told Statlander that she still loves her, but would stop at nothing to reclaim the title — even saying Statlander would have to “kill her” to keep it.

Statlander responded by noting how much she has evolved since defeating Storm for the title at All Out. She declared that she’s constantly growing and vowed to “outlive everything in the universe,” before wishing Storm Godspeed.

Their verbal clash escalated as the two made their way to the ring, where a brief scuffle broke out that ended with Statlander standing tall. Storm implored Statlander to hit her with the title belt, but Statlander refused. In turn, Statlander offered Storm a free shot — which Storm also declined. Instead, Storm kissed Statlander’s hand before walking away.

Statlander will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Storm this Saturday at AEW WrestleDream, live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

— The Opps remain your AEW World Trios Champions after defeating LFI on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with a little post-match help from Hangman Page.

Wednesday’s episode saw Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata retain their titles against RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico in what was billed as Dynamite’s main event before the show transitioned into an hour of AEW Collision. The finish came when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Dralistico for the submission victory.

After the bell, LFI launched a surprise attack on the champions. Hangman Page, who had been on commentary for the bout, rushed to the ring and helped The Opps fend off their attackers. Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Joe this Saturday at WrestleDream.

Following the brawl, Page and Joe came face to face in a tense staredown. Joe handed the AEW World Title belt back to Page before leaving the ring.

AEW WrestleDream airs live this Saturday from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, streaming on pay-per-view and HBO Max.

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineups for AEW WrestleDream 2025 and Tailgate Brawl below:

AEW WrestleDream Main Card:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

* I Quit Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* $500,000 Match: Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

* Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

* Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

Tailgate Brawl:

* JetSpeed vs. FTR

* Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Eddie Kingston & HOOK vs. TNA

* The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration