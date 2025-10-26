— AEW World Champion Hangman Page kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Collision with a fired-up address aimed squarely at The Opps.

Page called out Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata for turning on him at WrestleDream, accusing them of becoming the very thing they once fought — aligning with the Death Riders. He reminded the trio that they’d stood with him against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, and that he’d even returned the favor by giving Joe a shot at the AEW World Championship. Now that Joe has failed to win the gold, Hangman said, Joe’s pride was wounded — and that humiliation is what drove his betrayal.

Hangman warned The Opps that they picked the wrong man to make an enemy of. He promised to hunt them down, saying his plan won’t be limited to hurting or defeating Joe in the ring — he vowed to ruin Joe’s life. The challenge was laid down: Hangman isn’t looking for a fight so much as total destruction.

The AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page warns The Opps what comes with making an enemy out of him! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EFi4KWloA7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

— Former WWE star Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, confronting the duo of Tay Melo and Anna Jay (TayJay).

The tense face-to-face quickly escalated, leading to the announcement of a tag team match between the two pairs.

TayJay are already set to compete in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, where they’ll meet Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne in the first round.

For Newell, best known to WWE fans as Tegan Nox, this marks her AEW debut and first national TV appearance since her WWE release in November 2024. Since then, she and Alize have crossed paths several times on the independent circuit. Alize, a familiar face to ROH audiences, has also built her name as one of the standout competitors on the Texas wrestling scene.

Now part of the #AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, @taymelo and @annajay___ give their take, but @RealNixonNewell and @MirandaAlize_ have opinions of their own! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2Mr7WPKlUK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

— Olympia officially made her AEW debut on this week’s edition of AEW Collision, answering the MxM Casting Call challenge to face Taya Valkyrie in singles competition.

In an impressive showing, Olympia scored a major victory over Valkyrie, putting her away with a swinging sideslam to earn her first AEW win.

The CMLL standout has been steadily making her name known across the wrestling world. In addition to her work in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, Olympia has also appeared on ROH TV, notably competing in the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament, where she was eliminated in the first round by Billie Starkz.

Recently, Olympia made headlines when she confronted Mercedes Moné at a CMLL event, signaling that a high-profile clash between the two is on the horizon.

Remarkable strength from Olympia! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/s44vhOQwT4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

— You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW World Title Number One Contenders Match: Samoa Joe vs. HOOK vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: Queen Aminata & Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

* AEW Tag Team Title Number One Contenders Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey)

* Don Callis Family Summit.

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Olympia