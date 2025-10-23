— This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with championship gold on the line, as The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata) put their AEW World Trios Championships up for grabs against The Hurt Syndicate’s MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

Late in the match, Ricochet appeared at ringside, catching MVP’s attention. The distraction proved costly, as Samoa Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch, forcing MVP to tap and securing the victory for The Opps.

Following the win, Samoa Joe grabbed a microphone and addressed his recent assault on “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW WrestleDream. Joe made it clear that his mission isn’t finished, issuing a warning to the AEW World Champion that he’s still determined to expose Page as “not the man he claims to be.”

.@KingRicochet cost The Hurt Syndicate the Match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LvHshN3ZJ8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

.@SamoaJoe finally speaks on his and The Opps' actions against AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ankjv08yFU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

— This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured a championship celebration for Mercedes Mone, hosted by Renee Paquette and Mini Mone. The self-proclaimed “CEO” was in full celebration mode after capturing her 12th career championship — the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Title — and wasted no time boasting about her growing legacy.

However, the segment took an unexpected turn when Mini Mone began poking fun at the champion from under the table. Annoyed, Mone grabbed her puppet counterpart and dunked its head into the cake.

Kris Statlander suddenly appeared from under the same table, catching everyone off guard. Without hesitation, Statlander laid into Mone, slamming her through the table and right into her own cake.

A clear message was sent – Kris Statlander is back — and she’s coming straight for Mercedes Mone.

.@MercedesVarnado may think this party is all about her, but @CallMeKrisStat and @HarleyCameron_ have other plans! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1a77aMVNhT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

— On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, ROH Women’s Champion Athena made her long-awaited return to television.

Backstage, Mercedes Mone was still fuming — and wearing remnants of cake — from her chaotic “12 Belts Celebration” when Athena appeared with an unexpected offer. “The Fallen Goddess” suggested that she and Mone join forces to chase the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The idea immediately caught Mercedes’ attention, as the chance to claim a 13th title proved too tempting to resist. Athena then led Mone away, teasing a crash course in “minion training.”

This marked Athena’s first AEW appearance since ROH Death Before Dishonor in August, where she successfully defended her ROH Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa.

It sounds like @MercedesVarnado might be the newest member of the M.I.T. program! @AthenaPalmer_FG made it clear what’s next, the #AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XUSAiycCw5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

— During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the October 29 edition will feature the return of its special “Fright Night Dynamite” theme — just in time for Halloween, airing two days before the holiday.

No matches or segments have been confirmed for the episode yet, but fans can expect plenty of eerie surprises and Halloween chaos.

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* $400K Match: Young Bucks & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa

* PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* We’ll hear from ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

* HOOK will be in action.