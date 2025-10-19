During Saturday night’s AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron picked up an impressive victory over Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in tag team action.

The bout concluded with Nightingale planting Ford with her signature Babe With The Powerbomb to secure the decisive pinfall.

With this win, Nightingale and Cameron continued to build momentum as emerging threats in AEW’s rapidly expanding women’s tag team division.

TOSSING CUTTER! Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/9M1qqK0lmA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025

.@HarleyCameron_ ties @ThePenelopeFord up and slams her down! Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rlc0lQFsab — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, FTR narrowly defeated JetSpeed in a high-octane tag team bout that carried over from the earlier Tailgate Brawl.

The finish came with controversy, as Big Stoke intervened at ringside—holding Dax Harwood’s feet on the ropes to ensure the pinfall and hand FTR the victory.

The fight between FTR + JetSpeed continues into WrestleDream! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/c2fcEEHTKN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Gory Special into the apron! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Yxg0gC8s6U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Jamie Hayter emerged victorious over Thekla in a hard-hitting grudge match.

Thekla came close to scoring the upset after connecting with a vicious spear, but Hayter rallied back and leveled her opponent with the Hayterade Lariat to secure the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Queen Aminata joined Hayter in the ring to celebrate, while Julia Hart and Skye Blue watched from the stage, keeping a close eye on the competition.

.@jmehytr picks up the victory after a hard-hitting battle! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/3yQCFQKGWf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show, Eddie Kingston and HOOK teamed up to score a victory over The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) in tag team action.

Jacked Jameson accompanied his partners to ringside but found himself on the receiving end of some thunderous chops from Kingston.

The bout came to a decisive close when HOOK trapped Karter in the RedRum submission, forcing the tap-out and giving Kingston and HOOK the win.

Eddie Kingston lights up @JackedJameson! Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KU6d24Hp9f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025

Kingston + @730HOOK are in sync! Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oID5A6bAPk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show, the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia) scored a decisive victory in eight-man tag team action over The Conglomeration (Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii).

The hard-hitting bout ended when PAC connected with the Black Arrow on Ishii to secure the pinfall win for his team.

A little too much power from @ClaudioCSRO! Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wYQW2rdxr4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Kyle Fletcher retained the AEW TNT Championship with a hard-fought victory over Mark Briscoe.

The bout marked the fifth meeting between the two longtime rivals, who entered the match deadlocked at two wins apiece. After a physical back-and-forth contest, Fletcher resorted to underhanded tactics, landing a low blow on Briscoe while the referee’s view was obstructed. He followed up with a devastating top-rope Brainbuster to secure the pinfall.

With the win, Fletcher notched his sixth successful title defense, breaking the series tie and further solidifying his reign as TNT Champion.

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Kris Statlander successfully retained the AEW Women’s World Championship with a hard-fought victory over Toni Storm.

The closing moments saw Storm attempt to seize control, but Statlander countered perfectly, hitting the Saturday Night Fever to secure the pinfall and the win. With the victory, Statlander halted Storm’s pursuit of a record-setting fifth reign as AEW Women’s Champion.

What a moonsault from the champion! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/zvE0auSa8F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Jurassic Express shocked the world by defeating The Young Bucks in a high-stakes $500,000 tag team bout.

Following the match, The Bucks launched a post-match assault on their opponents, only for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to make a surprise return, rushing to the ring to even the odds and protect Jurassic Express.

COUNTDOWN TO EXTINCTION! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/mB9baxsyPR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

.@TheDonCallis Family has descended upon Jurassic Express, and even though the @YoungBucks won’t do anything, @KennyOmegamanX will! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/J2kVusghm0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin) scored a decisive victory over The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) in trios action.

With the win, The Hurt Syndicate now stand as the leading contenders for the AEW World Trios Championships.

BAAAAAAALLIN! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/xqib8sGJCh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

At AEW WrestleDream, “Hangman” Adam Page solidified his status as the top star in AEW with a hard-fought victory over Samoa Joe. For Joe, the night marked another heartbreak in the same city where he previously lost the AEW World Championship.

Page narrowly escaped a devastating Muscle Buster before countering with the Dead Eye for a close two-count. Refusing to relent, Hangman delivered three consecutive Buckshot Lariats to finally put Joe down for the pinfall.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs entered the ring to seemingly show respect — but instead blindsided Page. Joe capped off the brutal assault by hitting a Muscle Buster onto the AEW World Champion, leaving Hangman motionless as officials rushed to assist him to the back.