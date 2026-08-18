Nigel McGuinness plans to fight through the pain as the AEW Continental Challenge Cup continues.

During the AEW Continental Challenge Cup Quarterfinal Selection Special, McGuinness appeared in a walking boot and provided an update on his condition. While he said there was no sprain or break, McGuinness admitted the injury still “hurt like hell.”

Despite the setback, McGuinness made it clear he has no intention of withdrawing from the tournament. He said he has dealt with pain before and isn’t going to allow fear to stop him. McGuinness added that someone will have to stop him, promising to claw and scratch his way toward Wembley Stadium.

McGuinness will face Hechicero in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Also set for the show, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Jay White.

The remaining two quarterfinal matches will take place on Collision. Orange Cassidy will square off against Kyle O’Reilly, while Claudio Castagnoli will battle Eddie Kingston.

The winners will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland on August 26.

The AEW Continental Challenge Cup tournament will then conclude with the finals at AEW All In on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.