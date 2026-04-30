– As noted, Taz made his return to the commentary desk alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship will take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 6. Also advertised is Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy in a Double Jeopardy match.

– For AEW Collision this week, Anna Jay’s return was announced. The complete lineup for AEW Collision is as follows:

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) and The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) & Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

* TNT Champion Kevin Knight defends against Hook

* AEW National Champion Jack Perry defends against Mascara Dorada

* TBS Champion Willow Nightingale defends against Anna Jay

* Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

– Prior to tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, VA., Steven Borden Jr and Hook won dark matches.

* Steven Borden defeated a masked wrestler, Diablo Sun.

* Hook defeated QT Marshall with the Redrum submission

– Cope and Cage accepted FTR’s challenge for a rematch for the AEW tag titles at AEW Double Or Nothing with an added “I Quit” stipulation joining the one FTR set where Cope and Cage can no longer challenge for the titles if they lose.

– Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana appeared in a Bandido “Wanted Man” style vignette. In the end, Swerve picked up the usual “Wanted” sign with Bandido on it and lit it on fire.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.