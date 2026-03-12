– The ever-present ‘F**k ICE!’ chants returned multiple times throughout the evening on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired live on TBS and HBO Max from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. The first set of chants spread throughout the building after a “F**k Don Callis!” chant died down during a post-match segment with Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. The ‘F**k ICE!’ chants returned once again later in the show when Brody King had his segment with Swerve Strickland.

– Following Wednesday night’s “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite for Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view, new matches have been announced for Saturday’s “go-home” episode of AEW Collision. Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the March 14 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Mascara Dorada

* Lena Kross vs. Mina Shirakawa

* El Clon vs. Kevin Knight

* Mark Davis vs. Komander

* The Demand vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Triangle Of Madness will be in trios action

* We will hear from Kris Statlander

– Following her successful title defense against CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone on the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, TBS Champion Willow Nightingale issued a challenge to Lena Kross for another title defense on the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show of this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view on March 15 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Also added to the main PPV card is The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, & Gabe Kidd) will take on the trio of Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy, as well as the addition of Tommaso Ciampa to the Blackjack Battle Royale bout.

