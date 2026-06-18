– Adam Copeland and Christian Cage issued a challenge to The Dogs’ Clark Connors and David Finlay. After a brief brawl involving both teams on the June 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland and Cage made it clear they want a tag team showdown at Forbidden Door, setting the stage for a high-profile clash.

– Another championship bout was added to the pay-per-view as ROH World Champion Bandido stepped up to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship. Moxley appeared hesitant at first before ultimately accepting the challenge, making the title match official for Forbidden Door.

– The participants for Team MJF in the previously announced 12-man steel cage match were also revealed. Joining MJF will be Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Idolo. The group is scheduled to face Team Briscoe inside the steel structure at Forbidden Door, with the remaining members of Mark Briscoe’s squad set to oppose Team MJF.

– Also on the 6/17 Dynamite, Zack Sabre Jr. and his TMDK stablemates confronted Kenny Omega. The numbers game initially favored TMDK, but Omega quickly received backup from fellow Elite members The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. The segment served as the latest chapter in the escalating rivalry between Omega and Sabre, who continued to build anticipation for their upcoming match at Forbidden Door.

– The women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament also moved one step closer to its conclusion. Mercedes Moné defeated Hazuki in tournament action to secure her spot in the finals. Moné will now await the winner of Athena vs. Maya World, with the championship tournament final set to take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.