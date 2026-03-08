AEW Collision was a news-filled show on Saturday night.

Featured below is a rundown of some of the news and notes coming out of the Saturday, March 7 episode of AEW Collision, which aired live on TNT and HBO Max from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

– As noted, Tommaso Ciampa turned heel and aligned with FTR, attacking Mark Briscoe after coming up short in his singles match against Daniel Garcia.

– AEW National Champion Ricochet will defend his title in a 21-Man BlackJack Battle Royale on the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Revolution 2026 on March 15 in Los Angeles, CA. It was announced that for the first-time ever, the AEW Zero Hour pre-show will air live and free via the HBO Max streaming platform. It was also announced that the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir match on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view card will have ‘everyone banned at ringside.’

– The Dogs trio of David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors made their trios in-ring debut, defeating three local competitors in a brief squash “standby match” that aired before the main event of the evening.

– Bryan Clark, formerly known as Adam Bomb in WWE and Wrath in WCW, was backstage at the show. AEW broadcast team member RJ City shared a photo of the two on the set together before the event began (see photo below), along with a caption that read, “Of all the nuclear fission-themed wrestlers, he was my favorite.”

– New matches were added to next week’s AEW Dynamite on March 11 in San Jose, CA., including Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship, FTR & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Young Bucks & Mark Briscoe in trios action and more. Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the 3/11 show:

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Dogs

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (TNT Title)

* Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Persephone (TBS Women’s Title)

* Hangman Page, MJF press conference before AEW Revolution

* FTR & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Young Bucks & Mark Briscoe

– AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media with a special video update on the injury status of women’s wrestling star Penelope Ford (see video below). Ford suffered an injury during the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, and as Khan stated in the video, will be out of action “maybe for weeks, but possibly even up to months.”

