AEW Dynamite was a newsworthy two-hour program on Wednesday night in “The Lone Star State.”

Featured below are some of the quick-hits news and notes stemming from the November 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, which served as the ‘go-home show’ for next week’s AEW Blood & Guts special, and emanated from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

– Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone and Athena in opening round action to advance in the ongoing AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament. With the win, they will move on to face the Sisters of Sin duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart in the second round.

– The Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher match for the TNT Championship was made official for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey on November 22. The stakes were raised, as with a win, Briscoe will become the new TNT Champion. With a loss, he will be forced to leave The Conglomeration and join The Don Callis Family.

– An update was provided on the newly introduced AEW National Championship. It was confirmed that the inaugural AEW National Champion will be crowned at AEW Full Gear 2025. The first-ever champion will be the man who emerges victorious from a Casino Gauntlet match. The first two officially announced entrants for the Casino Gauntlet are The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. It was also noted that the AEW National Championship will not only be defended in AEW, but in ROH, NJPW STRONG and other promotions as well.

– In the Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle Series, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy, putting The Conglomeration at an advantage temporarily. This didn’t last long, however, as Darby Allin defeated Daniel Garcia later in the show to even things back up. The deciding match will take place between Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong on this week’s AEW Collision. The winner of that match will give their team the advantage going into the AEW Men’s Blood & Guts match next week.

– The Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle Series got off to a hot start, as Megan Bayne defeated Mina Shirakawa when ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was attacked while providing special guest commentary by Marina Shafir of The Death Riders. The final two matches in the Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle Series will take place on AEW Collision.

– Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match was officially announced for next week’s show, Also scheduled are the Men’s and Women’s Blood & Guts matches.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/5/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.