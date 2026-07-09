All Elite Wrestling invaded “The Sunshine State” via Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday night, July 8, 2026, for their annual ‘Beach Break’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below is a rundown of some of the big news items coming out of the 7/8 live TV special event:

– Early in the show, Andrade vs. Jake Doyle for shot at AEW National Champion Mark Davis was announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

– During a backstage segment late on the show, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey spoke with Renee Paquette and issued a challenge to Mark Davis for a shot at the AEW National Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

– Willow Nightingale is the new number one contender to reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla. Nightingale won a multi-woman Casino Gauntlet-style match to earn a future title opportunity against the reigning champion. The bout will take place at the first-ever AEW Redemption pay-per-view on July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

– As noted, the show also saw Kyle Fletcher win the AEW International title and have a moment with Mick Foley in the ring afterwards, and Paul Wight appeared in the ring to save Sting’s son Steven Borden during an attack that took place before the live televised portion of the show began at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

– The show closed with Kenny Omega capturing the AEW World title and setting up a match with Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London 2026 on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

– A special vignette showcasing one of the ‘Four Pillars of AEW,’ homegrown, day-one star “Jungle” Jack Perry, formerly known as Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express and “The Scapegoat,” was shown right before the main event of the evening. It was announced that Jack Perry has officially re-signed with AEW.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results from Clearwater, FL. right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.