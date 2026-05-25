– As noted, Mick Foley made his official All Elite Wrestling debut during The Buy-In pre-show at AEW Double Or Nothing. He co-hosted the pre-show alongside Renee Paquette, and got involved in an elaborate pre-show segment involving AEW World Champion Darby Allin and MJF. After the segment aired, AEW shared a “Mick Foley is All Elite” graphic to confirm his signing.

– Some colorful chants took place during the Cope & Cage vs. FTR “I Quit” New York Street Fight for the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing after Cage used a vulgar response to refuse to quit when prompted early into the bout. The “I Banged Your Mother” chants led to AEW President Tony Khan posting about them on X. “Justified ‘I banged your mother!’ chants for the New York Street Fight I Quit Match World Tag Team Title fight FTR vs. Cope & Cage right NOW!” Khan wrote. “Thank you all watching AEW Double Or Nothing tonight!”

– Kyle O’Reilly and Jon Moxley showed mutual respect to each other after Mox defeated O’Reilly in a close, hard-fought, back-and-forth battle for the AEW Continental Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing.

– Will Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland beat Bandido and Athena bested Mina Shirakawa to advance in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing, moving themselves one step closer to being this year’s Owen Hart Cup winners.

– Chris Jericho’s team beat Ricochet’s team to win Stadium Stampede at AEW Double Or Nothing. Representing Team Jericho was Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. For Team Ricochet, it was Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors, and David Finlay. According to one source, the New York State Athletic Commission, which regulated the event locally, did not permit blood or fighting through the crowd.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.